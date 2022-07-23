Red Sox Suffer Record-Setting Loss

The Toronto Blue Jays played historically well Friday night at Fenway Park.

In the first of a three-game series between the Blue Jays and the Red Sox, Toronto completely dismantled Boston. According to ESPN, every Blue Jays starter had at least two hits during the blowout while left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied Toronto’s franchise record with a total of six hits.

28 Runs Later. What a night for the @BlueJays! pic.twitter.com/Xe4JLX66S3 — MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2022

By the fifth inning, the Blue Jays had beaten their previous record for runs scored in a game (25) and went on to tally three more before the end of the game. The final score was a 28-5 beatdown of their division rival, the Boston Red Sox. This marks the fifth most runs scored by a team in Major League Baseball history, and it is the most runs batted in Toronto Blue Jays history, according to CBS Sports.

After the dominant victory at Fenway, Blue Jays interim general manager John Schneider said, “we talked about it before the game, how you can come out a little bit sleepy and you can come out hot. I think we came out hot, obviously.” (RELATED: Star Quarterback Kyler Murray Agrees To Big Money Contract Extension With Arizona Cardinals)

The Blue Jays currently hold a three game lead over the Sox for the final wild-card spot in the American League postseason standings. If they play as well as they did Friday night, then they’ll make it to the playoffs easily.