COVID Response Coordinator Ashish Jha Gives Strange Update On Biden’s Health Following COVID Diagnosis

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Ashish Jha spoke about President Joe Biden in an update Friday as though the president were struggling to finish meals.

“He slept well last night. He ate his breakfast and lunch fully,” Jha said at a White House press briefing. “He actually showed me his plate,” he added while making a plate-holding gesture with his hands.

ASHISH JHA: Biden “ate his breakfast and lunch fully. He actually showed me his plate!” pic.twitter.com/sOgUzbto2W — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2022

Following the statement, reporters questioned Jha and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about what the president ate, according to the briefing transcript. Both associates were unable to answer the question.

“Didn’t ask about the menu, but I did see an empty plate with crumbs,” Jha stated, followed by Jean-Pierre exclaiming, “He did, yeah.”

After the exchange, people took to social media to criticize the president’s current state, comparing Biden’s accomplishment to that of a toddler. (RELATED: Conservatives Go After Rep. Ocasio-Cortez After She Mocks Kavanaugh)

“Joe Biden took his nap and ate his food like a big boy,” one user stated. “He even showed his handlers that he made a happy plate!!”

UPDATE: Joe Biden took his nap and ate his food like a big boy. He even showed his handlers that he made a happy plate!! “He actually showed me his plate!” pic.twitter.com/DizyV4ndSP — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 22, 2022

“Has there ever been an official statement that makes an American President sound weaker than the White House doctor saying Biden, ‘cleaned his plate’ and held it up to show him?” another user said.

Has there ever been an official statement that makes an American President sound weaker than the White House doctor saying Biden, ‘cleaned his plate’ and held it up to show him? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 23, 2022

After remarking on Biden’s recent accomplishment, Jha advised that Americans over 50 get boosted like the president. “This is a really good time to go and get a shot,” he said.