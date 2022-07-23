Mega Millions Jackpot Skyrockets To 790 Million Dollars

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no ticket matched the 6 winning numbers drawn on Friday.

The jackpot is estimated to soar to over $790 million before the next drawing on Tuesday, according to a Mega Millions news release. This will be the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Although the jackpot was not claimed, there were 3,428,412 winning tickets at lower prize levels, according to Mega Millions. (RELATED: Lottery Ticket Worth $699.8 Million Sold In America, 7th Large In US History)

Four winning ticket-holders drew the first five numbers and won the second prize jackpot. Three of these winners hit the Megaplier, tripling the winning amount and were awarded $3 million each, according to NBC News. These tickets were reportedly sold in New Jersey, New York and Delaware.

The numbers from Friday’s drawing were 14, 40, 60, 64, and 66, with a gold Mega Ball 16. No one matched all of these numbers, and the main jackpot will roll over to the next drawing.

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $790 million https://t.co/TTE2osXQRf pic.twitter.com/aEooCC24EH — New York Post (@nypost) July 23, 2022

Mega Millions estimates that the cash prize will be roughly $464.4 million from the jackpot, according to their website.

The largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was a $1.537 billion jackpot won in South Carolina in October 2018, NBC News reported.

The largest jackpot in history is a $1.586 billion Powerball that was won in January 2016, according to the Mega Millions website.