‘I Knew These Vaccines Were Not Going To Protect Against Infection’: Dr. Birx Admits Vaccines Were ‘Overplayed’

Former COVID-19 response coordinator for President Donald Trump, Dr. Deborah Birx said Sunday that she “knew these vaccines were not going to protect against” the coronavirus infection.

Though she did tell viewers to get vaccinated amidst an apparent wave of COVID infections, Birx told “Your World” host Neil Cavuto that she “knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection, and I think we overplayed the vaccines, and it made people then worry that it’s not going to protect against severe disease and hospitalization.”

“It will,” she continued, “but let’s be very clear, fifty percent of the people who died from the Omicron surge were all older, vaccinated.” (RELATED: ‘Is My Brain Okay’ SNL Skit Rips The Real Life Impact Of COVID Lockdowns… And It’s Terrifyingly Accurate)

Birx has previously stated that the Biden Administration was “hoping” and not “lying” when it said that COVID-19 vaccines would stop the transmission of the virus. She also believes that official COVID-19 statistics, such as death tolls, may have been inflated by upwards of 25%, according to a report from the Washington Post.

The CDC was recently caught showcasing highly misleading data about the risk of COVID-19 to children while recommending they get vaccinated against the virus. The paper used data that ranked cumulative COVID-19 deaths alongside annual rates for other causes of death, amongst other misleading data.