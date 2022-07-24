Over Two-Dozen Shark Sightings On Cape Cod In A Single Weekend

Over two-dozen shark sightings were reported over the weekend off the coast of Cape Cod.

All of the reports from the weekend were confirmed by researchers at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy based in Chatham, according to MassLive.

On Saturday alone there were thirteen confirmed reports in the area, according to NBC Boston.

The Saturday reports were spread out, stretching from North Beach Island to Monomoy Island near Chatham, where a trio of sharks was spotted in waters only 30 yards off the coast, NBC Boston reported. (RELATED: Supermodel Takes The Plunge And Swims With Sharks)

Additionally, a Saturday sighting near Provincetown of a baby great white shark occurred during a whale watch tour, the outlet continued.

Another sighting in Cape Cod Bay was caught on film:

Here’s a good reminder that white sharks are in Cape Cod Bay! Thanks to Off Cape Experiences for being #citizenscientists and sending me this great video of a 8-10’ white shark cruising the sand in shallow water off Billingsgate. pic.twitter.com/E363ksMraq — MA Sharks 🦈 (@MA_Sharks) July 23, 2022

But these Saturday sightings are not isolated incidents and appear to be the continuation of a recent increase in shark sightings at the popular Massachusetts vacation destination. (RELATED: Three Teens Jump Off Cape Cod Bridge To Save Unconscious Boy In Water)

Cape Cod is crawling with sharks right now! @sharktivity pic.twitter.com/MM4XeTJt4Z — Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) July 19, 2022

6 great white sharks were spotted off the coast of the Cape Friday morning and a total of 2o sightings were reported on Thursday and Friday combined, according to an earlier report by NBC Boston.

A dead seal with potential wounds from shark bites was also found floating off of the coast of southern Maine Thursday, according to the outlet. (RELATED: WARNING GRAPHIC: Watch The Moment A Shark Bites Off A Man’s Finger)

These sightings are timely in light of Shark Week kicking off Sunday, which will include a feature focusing on the Cape Cod area.

Shark Spotter Pilot Wayne Davis flies above Cape Cod to help scientists find white sharks to tag. Wayne estimates he’s seen as many as 70 sharks in one day around the area. Stream Great White Intersection now on @discoveryplus #SharkWeek https://t.co/zDfYPqAlXS pic.twitter.com/gsQeJsyTAv — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 23, 2022

That feeling when @SharkWeek starts! It’s the best week of the year! pic.twitter.com/fdQv72NMGX — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 24, 2022



Even though there have been an array of confirmed shark sightings across Cape Cod in recent days, thankfully there have been no reported attacks or fatalities.

The last fatal shark attack in New England occurred in Maine back in 2020, according to NBC Boston.

Sharks flock to New England searching for seals to eat and tend to stick around during the summer months when the water is warmer.