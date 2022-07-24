REPORT: Jason Momoa Involved In Head-On Collision With Motorcyclist

Jason Momoa was involved in a collision with a motorcyclist Sunday while he was behind the wheel of his Oldsmobile muscle car. No serious injuries were reported.

Both Momoa and the motorcyclist are ok, according to TMZ. Momoa was driving near the Calabasas area, on Old Topanga Canyon Road, and the incident occurred when he was coming around a curve. A motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction was also navigating that same bend when the biker crossed into Momoa’s lane and the two collided, TMZ reported.

Jason Momoa made contact with a motorcycle rider who turned a sharp corner near Calabasas in a head-on collision that luckily didn’t result in serious injury. https://t.co/uvsreUQxv9 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 24, 2022

After entering into Momoa’s lane, the motorcyclist hit Momoa’s car, then bounced off the actor’s windshield. The force of the impact sent him flying over the hood of Momoa’s car. Somehow, the biker ended up on the other side of the vehicle, standing on his feet, the outlet continued.

Shocking video of the incident shows the aftermath of this collision.

The biker suffered bruising to the leg and an injury to his thumb, but initial reports indicate that was the extent of the injuries reported on-scene. The individual was transported to the local hospital to be assessed further and to be treated for his minor ailments, reported the outlet. (RELATED: Jason Momoa Suffers Apparent Head Injury)

Police arrived on the scene and took reports from both parties, TMZ reported.

Momoa was reportedly uninjured during the crash.