‘They Can Vote Yes And Move On’: Pete Buttigieg Attacks Republicans Voting Against Gay Marriage

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN’s “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper that Republicans voting against gay marriage can “vote yes and move on,” Sunday.

The House of Representatives passed legislation on Tuesday to prohibit states from banning same-sex marriage, in a move reportedly spurred by the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio reportedly told Tapper’s colleague that he would vote “no” on the bill and that it was a “stupid waste of time,” according to a clip shared on Twitter.

“If he’s got time to fight against Disney, I don’t know why you wouldn’t have time to help safeguard marriages like mine,” Buttigieg said in response to Rubio’s comments, “This is really, really important to a lot of people. It’s certainly important to me.”

Buttigieg then recounted his morning routine with his husband and two children and expressed how much he depends and counts on his spouse. “Our marriage deserves to be treated equally,” he continued. (RELATED: We’re Proud Of You, Jake Tapper)

“I don’t know why this would be hard for a senator or a congressman. I don’t understand how such a majority of a house Republicans voted no on our marriage as recently as Tuesday, hours after I was in a room with a lot of them talking about transportation policy, having what I thought were perfectly normal conversations with many of them on that subject, only for them to go around the corner and say that my marriage doesn’t deserve to continue,” Buttigieg said.

“If they don’t want to spend a lot of time on this, they can vote yes and move on, and that would be really reassuring for a lot of families around America,” he concluded his statement.