Watch This Youth Basketball Ref KO A Dad In Epic Fashion

Footage of a youth basketball referee from Edmond, Oklahoma reportedly knocking out a dad Saturday at the OKC Center went viral online over the weekend.

The video shows the referee appearing to run across the court away from other men who may or may not be fighting. He appears to grab a man in a black shirt and grey shorts from the back and punch him with his free hand.

Youth basketball is in a rough space 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Tfv9R4ayJw — Rapheal Davis (@RaphealDavis3) July 17, 2022

As he hits the man, he immediately knocks him out cold, as seen in the video. “These refs ain’t taking nomo of y’all shit,” the caption on the video read. The incident reportedly took place in Edmond, Oklahoma, according to VLAD TV.

The altercation came after one of the team’s coaches confronted the referee, the outlet noted. Another man then charged the court, but the ref was having none of it and stopped him dead in his tracks with a single punch, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Hayden Panettiere Caught On Video In Huge Bar Fight; Gets Patron In Epic Headlock)

The man was reportedly a father, according to Outkick. Other footage from the game shows the fight that led up to the epic KO. The video has already accrued more than 4 million views online as of Sunday afternoon.