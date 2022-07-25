Director Bob Rafelson Dead At Age 89

Legendary director Bob Rafelson died Saturday night at his home in Aspen. He was 89.

Rafelson’s wife, Gabrielle Taurek Rafelson, confirmed he was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his passing, according to the New York Post.

Rafelson, recognized as being an influential figure in the New Hollywood era of the 1970s, co-created the television series “The Monkees,” and garnered an Emmy for it in 1967, according to the New York Post. The director worked with the likes of Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma and Steven Spielberg.

Rafelson nabbed two Oscar nominations for “Fice Easy Pieces,” including Best Picture and Best Screenplay, in 1971. He also received acclaim for directing “The King Of Marvin Gardens.” Legendary actor Jack Nicholson starred in both films. Taurek Rafelson said he was most proud of his 1990 film, “Mountains of the Moon,” according to the New York Post.

Rafelson was admired by the likes of Quentin Tarantino and Wes Anderson. Francis Ford Coppola once called him “one of the most important cinematic artists of his era,” according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Famous Grammy-Winning Singer William Hart Dies At Age 77)

Rafelson took adventurous trips to Morocco, India, southeast Asia, Mexico and Guatemala. He also served in the U.S. Army in Japan.

“He loved nothing more than disappearing into strange pockets of the world,” Taurek Rafelson said, according to the New York Post.