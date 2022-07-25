REPORT: Britney Spears Is Back And Is Recording Music With Elton John

Britney Spears is reportedly on the cusp of making her comeback by teaming up with the legendary Elton John for an epic duet.

The beloved star is making her highly anticipated return to the world of music alongside John with a remake of his hit single “Tiny Dancer,” according to Page Six. It has been reported that Spears and John have been collaborating behind closed doors, and have met at John’s Beverly Hills recording studio as recently as last week to remaster his 1971 hit, according to Page Six.

The top-secret recording, reportedly produced by Andrew Watt, has not yet been released, but is said to be in the hands of Universal Music, and will likely be shared with the public next month, according to sources close to Page Six.

“This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible,” a music insider said, according to the outlet.

The general public hasn’t heard this new rendition of “Tiny Dancer” just yet, but sources reveal that there are a select few representatives of the record label that have gotten a taste of this top-secret music. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Called To Assist Britney Spears When She Ran Out Of Gas On Highway)

“They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good,” the source said, according to Page Six. “They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.”

“Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited,” the source said, according to Page Six.

If this comeback does come to fruition, it will be the first time Spears has released a single since 2016’s “Slumber Party,” from the “Glory” album, the outlet noted.