Man Gets Hit By Car, Suspects Then Pull Over To Rob Him

A man was hit by a moving vehicle before the hit-and-run suspects allegedly pulled over to rob him, according to footage released by the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The incident unfolded Saturday around 6:40 a.m. on East 169th street in the Bronx, the NYPD said in a Sunday tweet. Authorities say a 39-year-old male was struck by a car before suspects “proceeded to forcibly take his property.”

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: Do you know these guys? On 7/23/22 at approx. 6:40 AM, opposite 898 E 169 St in the Bronx, the suspects struck a 39-year-old male with a car, then proceeded to forcibly take his property. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/RngQ1JUA4C — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 24, 2022

Video footage shows the victim running across the street before a sedan clips him. The man flies through the air before landing in the middle of the road. At least two suspects are seen exiting the car, with one suspect then appearing to rob the victim before again fleeing, according to the video. (RELATED: Video Shows Bloody Aftermath Of Deadly Shooting In NYC)

“The individuals returned back to the scene and check[ed] the victim’s pockets before fleeing,” police said.

Authorities are offering up to $3,500 for information leading to the suspects’ arrests.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital and listed in critical condition, police said, according to the New York Post.