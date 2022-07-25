‘Suck My D*ck’: Joe Rogan Lashes Out At People Calling Him A ‘Secret Conservative’

Joe Rogan lashed out at those labeling him a “secret conservative” during a Saturday podcast, adding he is “far away from being a Republican.”

Rogan criticized Republicans for their alleged pushback on protecting same-sex marriage. He called out Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for calling the Democrat-led legislation, the Respect for Marriage Act, a “stupid waste of time.”

“Gay marriage is not silly, it’s marriage. It’s marriage for people that are homosexual and for them, it’s important,” Rogan said. “They want to affirm their love and their relationship and the fact that they’re [Republicans are] going after that now almost makes me feel like they want us to fight. They want to divide us in the best way they can and this is the best way for them to keep pulling off all the bullshit they’re doing behind the scenes.”

His guest, comedian Andrew Schulz, argued marriage cannot be taken away from homosexual Americans if it is to be considered an “important cultural institution to the fabric of America.” (RELATED: ‘They Can Vote Yes And Move On’: Pete Buttigieg Attacks Republicans Voting Against Gay Marriage)

“That’s the kind of shit that keeps me from being a Republican,” Rogan added. “There’s a bunch of shit that keeps me from being a Republican, but that’s one of them. People will say, like, ‘Oh, you’re a secret conservative.’ You can suck my dick, you don’t know what the fuck you’re talking about. I’m so far away from being a Republican. Just because I believe in the Second Amendment and just because I support the military and just because I support police.”

The podcast host described himself as a “bleeding heart liberal” on many issues, notably having a strong social safety net given that he grew up on welfare. He agrees with conservatives on discipline and hard work, he said.

“I’m not a person who wants to, like, keep all my money and not pay taxes,” he said. “People have accused me of moving to Texas because I didn’t want to pay taxes. No, I moved to Texas because I want fucking freedom.”

The legislation to codify same-sex marriage passed the House with forty-seven Republicans and all 220 Democrats voting in favor of the bill Thursday. House Democrats have made the effort to codify Obergefell v. Hodges following the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the call by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas to reconsider decisions established under the 14th Amendment in a concurring opinion.

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz came under fire for saying the Court ruling in Obergefell was wrongly decided, though he said it would be “more than a little chaotic” to annul same-sex marriages in states that previously outlawed gay marriage.

“In the context of marriage, you’ve got a ton of people who have entered into gay marriages and it would be more than a little chaotic for the Court to do something that somehow disrupted those marriages that have been entered into in accordance with the law,” Cruz said. “I think that would be a factor that would counsel restraint, that the Court would be concerned about. But to be honest, I don’t think this Court has any appetite for overturning any of these decisions.”