Legendary ‘Titanic’ Actor David Warner Dead At Age 80

Legendary actor David Warner, best known for starring in films such as “The Omen” and “Titanic,” died Sunday at the age 80.

Warner died as a result of cancer-related illness at a facility in the U.K. dedicated to caring for members of the entertainment industry, according to the BBC. In a statement given to the outlet, the family expressed the news of his passing “with an overwhelmingly heavy heart,” writing, “Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity.”

“He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken,” the family reportedly said in the statement. (RELATED: Director Bob Rafelson Dead At Age 89)

David Warner, ‘Titanic’ and ‘Omen’ actor, dead at 80 https://t.co/mR48Ag0mlD pic.twitter.com/HENIrPg4KK — New York Post (@nypost) July 25, 2022

Warner, known for having various villainous acting roles, lent his talents as the bad guy character to films such as “The Thirty Nine Steps” and “Time Bandits,” in addition to playing Spicer Lovejoy in James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster hit “Titanic,” the BBC reported.

On top of his many contributions to the world of film, his diverse range of experience in Hollywood included characters and roles in the “Star Trek” franchise. Warner appeared in television shows such as in “Wallander,” “Doctor Who” and “Twin Peaks,” according to the BBC.

We’re sad to report the passing of David Warner, who appeared in ‘Cold War’ in 2013. He was also known for playing his own incarnation of the Doctor with @bigfinish ❤️ https://t.co/0iGPZroBGM pic.twitter.com/7HTvqeUGc8 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) July 25, 2022

Warner was passionate about his career. He referred to his childhood and upbringing as being “dysfunctional” and expressed that pursuing acting served as a “means of escape,” the BBC reported.

He is survived by partner Lisa Bowerman, son Luke, daughter-in-law Sarah, former wife Harriet Evans and many friends, according to the BBC.