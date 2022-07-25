‘Refused To Let Me Die’: Lil Wayne Posts Heartfelt Message To Police Officer Who Saved His Life

Lil Wayne posted a touching tribute to his Instagram page Sunday evening for a police officer known as “Uncle Bob” who recently passed away and who had saved the rapper’s life when he was a child.

“U refused to let me die,” the rapper wrote in the Instagram tribute. “RIP uncle Bob. Aunt Kathie been waiting for u. I’ll love & miss u both and live for us all.”

During an interview with Emmanuel Acho back in 2021, the musician spoke about the police officer who saved his life when he was 12 years old.

During the interview, Lil Wayne relived the story of his childhood suicide attempt when he shot himself in the chest with his mother’s gun. The Grammy winner said while he was laying on the floor bloodied from the gunshot wound, that the police officers who busted through the door other than Uncle Bob, were only focused on raiding the home. (RELATED: ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ Actor Paul Sorvino Dead At 83)

The rapper said that Uncle Bob shifted the other officers’ focus away from the drugs in the house to helping Wayne survive. He said Uncle Bob picked him up and spoke to him encouragingly as he drove him to the hospital.

During the interview, Wayne said when he met Bob years later, he told the rapper, “I’m happy to see that I saved a life that mattered.”