‘Be Offended’: Gaetz Doubles Down On Abortion Rally Protesters Being Fat And Ugly

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz doubled down Monday that pro-abortion rally protesters are fat and ugly.

Gaetz said women who are pro-choice shouldn’t worry about having abortion access because they’re ugly while speaking Saturday at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa.

“Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?” Gaetz said, according to ABC 3. “These people are odious on the inside and out.”

“They’re like 5’2, 350 pounds and they’re like, ‘Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest.’ And I’m thinking, ‘march? You look like you got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe vs Wade.’ A few of them need to get up and march. They need to get up and march for like an hour a day, swing those arms, get the blood pumping, maybe mix in a salad,” he said, according to the outlet.

Gaetz doubled down on his comments Monday when asked by an ABC 3 reporter about his statement.

“Is it safe to say that, based off your comments, you’re suggesting that these women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight?”

“Yes,” Gaetz said.

Reporter: Is it safe to say that, based off your comments, you’re suggesting that these women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight? Gaetz: Yes. Reporter: What do you say to people who think those comments are offensive? Gaetz: Be offended. BASED @MattGaetz 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6TbtFzGVHC — Joel Valdez (@realJoelValdez) July 25, 2022

“What do you say to people who think those comments are offensive?” the reporter asked. (RELATED: Matt Gaetz Rips GOP Colleague With A Three-Word Tweet)

“Be offended,” he said.

Gaetz also said he is “very pro-life” and makes “no apology for it,” according to the report.

“I find these people that go out in these pro-abortion, pro-murder rallies odious — and just, like, ugly on the inside and out. I make no apology for it. I don’t believe that every person who disagrees with my perspective on life is an ugly person,” Gaetz reportedly said. “But the ones that are out there protesting and marching on Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh’s home, trying to threaten the court, trying to impose a ‘night of rage’ on our nation’s Capitol — which is what they advertised — that’s just pure ugliness. I see that ugliness on the inside, I see it on the outside. Even in the horrible circumstance where an abortion may happen, it is nothing to celebrate and it is nothing to cheer.”