‘I Obsessed Over January 6’: MSNBC Host Frets Trump Will ‘Escape Accountability’

MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin expressed concern Sunday that former President Donald Trump would not “face accountability” for the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol Building.

“I will be the first to say, I obsessed over January 6,” Mohyeldin, the host of “Ayman,” told MSNBC contributor David Corn. “I think it was the greatest single threat to democracy in the modern era.” (RELATED: ‘An Attack On All Trump Voters’: Stefanik Unloads On ‘Sham’ Jan. 6 Show)

WATCH:

Mohyeldin claimed that Trump had “escaped accountability” for “sleazy and improper” actions during the 2016 campaign and demanded that the media “make sure the committee’s findings and only their findings tell that damning story.”

The Jan. 6 committee has not swayed voters, according to multiple analysts, who point to issues like inflation and the economy as well as the perception the hearings are “one-sided.” The only Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee, Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, are outspoken critics of former President Trump who voted for his impeachment and were appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“How do we make sure that Trump and his cronies do not escape accountability this time?” Mohyeldin asked. “This is the great challenge we in the news media and you at home face.”

“We have to let the facts do the work and call out the lies and obfuscation on the other side,” Mohyeldin said. “And then, and then maybe, just maybe, the people who need to be held accountable will actually and finally be held accountable for what they have done to our country.”

Corn, who is the Washington, D.C., bureau chief for Mother Jones, admitted that it was hard to focus on the Jan. 6 committee hearings.

“I think the media has to try to figure out how to keep this center stage while there are other things going on in the world,” Corn said.

Mohyeldin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

