ANALYSIS: How Did ‘The Least Racially Diverse,’ And Most Radical Faction Of The Left Hijack The Democrat Party?

The Democratic Party is rapidly morphing into the Smug White Liberal Party.

Although Democrats consider themselves the party of diversity and working-class Americans, their greatest support seems to come from college-educated, white radicals, according to The New York Times/Sienna College Research Institute poll.

The poll showed that white voters with a college degree gave Democrats a 20-point advantage over Republicans heading into the midterms.

The Economist called these voters likely “progressives” who tend to be “highly engaged, highly educated voters with very liberal views on race, immigration, and economic policy” while also being the “least racially diverse” group among Democratic voters, according to the publication’s July article, “Democrats in America are realising they must moderate or die.”

“The ideas of progressive Democrats have an outsize influence over the trajectory of policy – and the party’s external perception,” the Economist wrote.

The publication warned that allowing progressives’ control over the party is causing a disturbing “trend” of losing support among minority voters. “Rather than the Democratic Party wooing economically marginalized people of color and marshaling them to lead the progressive revolution, the proletariat is being lost,” the Economist wrote.

Support for Republicans among Hispanic voters is within 3-points of their support for Democrats, a statistical tie, according to the poll. Even worse for the Democratic Party’s diversity goal is that the Republicans hold a 4-point advantage over Democrats in the “other” category, which tracks races or ethnicities that are not white, black, or Hispanic.

Voting demographics have dramatically changed since the 2018 Congressional midterms when 69% of Hispanics, 90% of blacks, and 77% of Asians voted for Democrats over Republicans.

And among whites, the exit polls showed that Congressional Democrats only received 44% of the vote, compared to Republicans, who received 54% of white voters. (RELATED: Biden’s Approval Rating Among Hispanics Scrapes The Bottom Of The Barrel)

Axios writer Josh Kraushaar called the demographic realignment “the biggest political story of our time.”

“Republicans are becoming more working class and a little more multiracial,” wrote Kraushaar. “Democrats are becoming more elite and a little more white.”

CNN’s Van Jones says the economy has gotten “worse” for Black Americans since Biden took office. “The rising gas prices, food prices have really walloped the Black community” pic.twitter.com/IEA1RynEd8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2022

Senior fellows at the Brookings Institute William Galston and Elaine Kamarck urged Democrats in February to take a more moderate approach because their far-left policies would push voters away from the party.

“A substantial portion of the Democratic Party has convinced itself that Americans are ready for a political revolution that transforms every aspect of their lives. This assumption has crashed into a stubborn reality: Most Americans want evolutionary, not revolutionary, change,” the two wrote in “The New Politics of Evasion” for the Progressive Policy Institute.

Democratic Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy told The New York Times in June that Democratic Party leadership ignores moderate members in favor of “far-less effective legislators” who say “crazy” and “antagonistic” things but raised a lot of money.

“In order to secure a position in Democratic leadership, you have to be able to secure the progressive left support,” Murphy told the outlet.

The electoral shift highlights a growing portion of American voters who equate the Democratic Party with the furthest left position possible on polarizing political and social issues.

Schoen Cooperman Research data from their March poll confirmed that voters wanted the Democratic Party to stop catering to the far-left radicals controlling the party.

Over 60% of respondents told the survey that Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are “out of touch with hardworking Americans.”

Voters said the Democratic Party is “ignoring Americans’ day-to-day concerns” and are more “focused on catering to the far-left wing of the party.”

“President Biden and the Democratic Party should move more to the center and embrace more moderate policies,” 54% of voters told the Schoen Cooperman poll.

But with less than five months until the 2022 midterm election, the highly educated Progressive liberals at The New York Times, instead, deepened the partisan well by attacking Conservative Hispanics. (RELATED: ‘Trying To Silence Conservative Voices’: Hispanic Orgs Fight Back Against Soros Funded Latino Media Company)

The New York Times warned their readers to “be afraid of ‘Far-Right Latinas’ like Republican Texas Rep. Mayra Flores. The publication said Flores, who shocked the political world by winning the Texas seat held by Democrats for a century, winning her November re-election bid is “seen as a long shot.”

“[W]hat is most striking is that Ms. Flores won by shunning moderates, embracing the far right and wearing her support for Donald J. Trump on her sleeve – more Marjorie Taylor Greene than Kay Bailey Hutchison,” The New York Times wrote.

The outlet argued that Flores’ “God, family, country” campaign slogan and her “right-wing views” on immigration and abortion were an indictment of her being part of “the far right.”

“Her campaign slogan … was meant to appeal to what she calls the ‘traditional values’ of her majority-Hispanic district in the border city of Brownsville,” wrote The New York Times.

But Flores is right. Hispanics, specifically her Rio Grande Valley district, are very religious and very patriotic.

While the progressive left is hyper-focused on determining the appropriate pronouns, legalizing abortion up until birth, and forcing “Latinx” onto proud Hispanics and Latinos, Republicans like Flores aren’t.

Hispanics, especially immigrants, are terrified of inflation. Hispanics have signaled that inflation, the economy, and gas prices are among their top concerns.

Instead of tackling these issues head-on, character attacks against opponents like the ones featured in a post by a Texas blogger against Flores are taking the front page.

The McHale Report blog was paid $1,200 from the campaign of Flores’s opponent, Democratic Texas Rep. Vincente Gonzalez, on June 24 for “advertising services,” NBC News reported.

The Texas blogger has not promoted any ads related to Gonzalez’s campaign, but posts calling her names like “cotton-pickin’ liar” and “Miss Frijoles” has since been published, according to the outlet. (RELATED: National Hispanic Org To Jill Biden: ‘We Are Not Tacos’)

Journalist Glenn Greenwald said on Twitter that these attacks have become “common” among “Democratic Party loyalists.”

“It’s impossible to overstate the intensity of racism and other forms of bigotries Democratic Party loyalists harbor toward members of the marginalized groups which they believe they own but who fail to properly submit,” Greenwald wrote about the attacks against Flores.

“The ugly vitriol that exploded here is common,” tweeted Greenwald. [Democrat] partisans absolutely love and adore members of marginalized groups…if and only if they fulfill their overarching duty and purpose in life of pledging unconditional loyalty to their Party.”

Dem partisans absolutely love and adore members of marginalized groups…if and only if they fulfill their overarching duty and purpose in life of pledging unconditional loyalty to their Party. But if they refuse, the attacks are invariably shaped by the ugliest age-old tropes. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 19, 2022

Cuban American, Chris Formoso, told Fox News that Democrats “have absolutely lost their minds” and “there is no way [Hispanics] could vote for them.”

“Republicans have been more focused on the issues that matter,” Formoso told the outlet.

“They focus on the wrong topics,” Formoso told Fox News. “I keep hearing about January 6th, I keep hearing about gender identity and the importance of that, and of oppression and racism. I’m a minority. I don’t feel any of that.”

“What I care about is keeping things affordable for me and my family,” he said.