Rapper DaBaby Calls Trump ‘Gangsta’ In A Good Way

Hit-maker DaBaby called former President Donald Trump a “gangsta” in an episode of the Full Send Podcast released Friday.

When a host asked if the rapper “fucked with” Trump, DaBaby responded by saying, “Do I f*ck with Trump? Now? Hell yeah.”

DaBaby says he supports Trump & calls him a Gangsta‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/A9yxDJNg5q — RapTV (@Rap) July 24, 2022

Another host from the Nelk Boys camp then asked the rapper why and DaBaby responded by declaring that “Trump is a gangsta … He let Kodak out.” (RELATED: Trump Pardons Steve Bannon, Others Before Leaving White House)

Trump pardoned rapper Kodak Black’s federal gun charges on his final night in the White House. (RELATED: ‘I Love Dat N****’: Rapper Kodak Black Says He Loves Trump, Dreamt About Him)

Kodak Black is currently under house arrest after being charged with trafficking oxycodone in Florida, according to The Los Angeles Times.

DaBaby isn’t the only hip-hop artist to signal support for Trump on the record.

An early supporter of Trump, Kanye West received backlash for wearing a MAGA hat. Kanye also visited the Oval Office when Trump was in office back in 2018. The rapper-producer reaffirmed his support for Trump in 2021, according to The Daily Beast.

Famous rapper 50 Cent implored his fans to vote for Trump in 2020 due to the hike in taxes that candidate Biden’s tax proposal was poised to bring. (RELATED: 50 Cent Endorses President Donald Trump After Seeing Biden’s Tax Plan)

👀WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃‍♂️💨F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind. 😤 pic.twitter.com/uZu02k2Dlz — 50cent (@50cent) October 19, 2020

Other rappers that have also supported Trump include Ice Cube, Lil Wayne and Lil Pump, according to The Washington Post.

The Full Send Podcast featured Trump in an episode of the podcast as well, but YouTube deleted the video shortly after it debuted, citing a violation of community guidelines.