Security Guard Knocks Over Rage Against The Machine Guitarist Tom Morello While Chasing A Fan Off Stage

A security guard accidentally knocked over Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello while chasing a fan off the stage Saturday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Fan footage captured the moment a fan in a red shirt stormed the stage, and a security guard immediately took action by chasing the person. As he sprinted across the stage, the guard knocked Morello right off the edge and seemed to land on top of him briefly, according to the video. The fan encountered other security agents, who ultimately escorted him away from the band.

Morello brushed himself off, then revved up his fans before signaling he was ready to get back into the music, the video showed.

The incident occurred midway during the song “Killing in the Name,” and there were a few moments after the fall where Morello appeared to struggle to get back on his feet, leaving fans briefly wondering if he was ok. Frontman Zack de la Rocha was seated on the stage with the microphone in his hand when the incident occurred, having suffering an ankle injury during a previous concert. He continued to play for a short while until he became aware of the situation that had unfolded.

“Hold up, hold up, hold up” he said as he signaled for the other band members to stop playing. (RELATED: A Fan Grabbed Machine Gun Kelly’s Junk During Concert)

The fan continued jumping up and down while he was being led away, the video showed. The crowd roared as Morello signaled he was uninjured and able to continue with the concert. De la Rocha boomed into the microphone to caution the crowd.

“Whoever the f*ck gets wise like that, don’t try that shit again,” the frontman warned. Bassist Tim Commerford, seemingly confused, chimed in to ask what happened, with de la Rocha adding, “Sorry, we’re cool, we love y’all, but don’t do that!”

Rage Against the Machine restarted the song that the fan had interrupted and completed their 18-song set, according to Billboard.