As Biden Considers Repealing ‘Remain In Mexico,’ Caravan Of 2,000 Migrants Heads Toward US Border

Around 2,000 migrants are headed toward the U.S. as the Biden administration considers whether to repeal “Remain in Mexico,” according to The Washington Post.

The group left for the north Monday at Mexico’s border with Guatemala, where many recent migrant caravans have formed and comes at a time when the Biden administration has yet to reveal a plan on the future of the program used to expel migrants to Mexico as they await court proceedings, the Post reported.

The Supreme Court ruled in June that Biden can scrap the policy, but the Biden administration has been seemingly dragging its feet on the matter, according to Politico.

The White House and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have been silent on the administration’s plan after the high court’s ruling despite making earlier promises to end the program, according to Politico. (RELATED: Border State Officials And Residents Hammer Democrat Mayors Complaining About Migrant Busing)

“It is tough, but we’ll keep on going in hopes they’ll let us through,” Nicaraguan migrant Moisés Chinchilla said, according to the Post.

The head of many recent caravans that have formed in Mexico, Luis Garcia Villagran, recently told the Daily Caller News Foundation he’s directly helped 40,000 migrants total. Villagran told the DCNF that he’s not helping with the latest caravan.

“We have helped thousands of people to leave Tapachula [southern Mexico] with a document in which they can travel throughout the Mexican territory,” Villagran previously told the DCNF.

Earlier caravans had disbanded into smaller factions before heading to the Texas-Mexico border, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on June 17. Some also opt to stay in Mexico after the country gives work visas, according to The Washington Examiner.

The Mexican government also gives migrants generally from Venezuela and Central America temporary residence permits to stay in Mexico for up to 30 days, according to the Post. Some of the migrants use the permits to move further north towards the U.S., but Mexican officials send many of them back to the country’s south.

Biden’s administration has been marked with historic migrant encounters at the southern border. In total, there have been over 3 million migrants encountered by southern border authorities since January 2021, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics.

Neither the White House nor the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) responded to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

