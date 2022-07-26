Chris Cuomo Denies Contacting Media To Cover Up His Brother’s Scandal

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo denied contacting media to cover up the sexual assault allegation against his brother, former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The host said on his former CNN show, “Cuomo Prime Time,” that he “never made calls to the press” about his brother, who had been accused of sexual misconduct by 11 women. Host Dan Abrams confronted him, saying Cuomo did contact the media.

“No,” Cuomo replied. “I never contacted any media who were covering my brother to try and affect their coverage. I talk to people in the media all the time. They’re most of the people in my life.”

“But you said, ‘I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation.’ You did make calls to the press about your brother’s situation,” Abrams said.

“I think the distinction has a meaningful difference,” Cuomo continued. “The concern would be not that I called you and said, ‘What do you think is going on here.’ It’s me calling you and saying, ‘Hey, tonight, in your segment, I hope you remember that.’ That’s what I meant, and that’s what matters.”

The former CNN anchor was fired from the network in December after the New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts indicating that he contacted acquaintances in the media to acquire information on his brother’s accusers. He then reportedly worked with his brother’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, to prepare the then-governor’s communication with the public regarding his situation.

Gov. Cuomo resigned Aug. 24 after a report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that he sexually harassed the 11 accusers.

Cuomo told Abrams there were “no secrets” with CNN and that the network knew about his communication with his brother.

“It was known,” Cuomo said. “There’s litigation, I want to respect it. But the reason I’m shy on this subject is not just pro forma because there’s litigation. I really believe that I have to focus on things that I think are helpful to people. And I learned something during this period. I have been obsessed with what happened, when, what was known, and there have been a lot of facts that I believe are going to come out.” (RELATED: NYT: CNN Fired Chris Cuomo After Learning Of Alleged Sexual Assault In His ABC Office With Young Temp In 2011)

“I never lied and there were no secrets,” he concluded.

Abrams asked if he was angry with his brother for the timeline of events that cost both of them their positions.

“I love my brother. The rule in my family is very simple. Family, trouble, go. Other people have the luxury of judging allegations and situations. For me, it was about helping my brother in a hard way,” he said. “And doing it a way that I didn’t think compromised what matters, and that’s what guided me.”

Cuomo later sued CNN for $125 in damages and included his remaining salary and future wages he would have received.