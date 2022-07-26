Kate Moss Says She Was Scared During Underwear Ad With Mark Wahlberg

World famous supermodel Kate Moss said Sunday that her 1992 Calvin Klein ad with Mark Wahlberg left her feeling “vulnerable” and “scared.”

Moss opened up about her experience, which she claimed sparked “not very good memories,” during Sunday’s episode of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs radio show with Lauren Laverne.

Kate Moss Says She Felt ‘Vulnerable and Scared’ on Topless Calvin Klein Shoot with Mark Wahlberg https://t.co/4VhLV73CFW — People (@people) July 26, 2022

The racy ad featured a topless Moss leaning up against Wahlberg’s body in nothing more than her Calvin Klein underwear, and helped launch her career. The campaign was run as a black-and-white print advertisement. Moss was merely a teenager at the time.

“I was quite young and innocent, so Calvin loved that,” Moss said during the interview.

Moss described Wahlberg as “very macho.”

“It was all about him. He had a big entourage. I was just this kind of model,” she said in the interview.

Laverne asked Moss if she felt objectified. “Yeah, completely. And vulnerable and scared,” she replied.

“I think they played on my vulnerability,” she went on to claim.

Moss indicated she was feeling nervous well in advance of the actual photoshoot, and described feeling “severe anxiety” before work. She was so distraught over the shoot that her doctor prescribed her valium, she said in the interview. (RELATED: Supermodel Kate Moss Takes The Stand For Johnny Depp With Shocking Testimony)

“I really didn’t feel well at all before the shoot. For like, a week or two, I couldn’t get out of bed,” she said.

Moss claimed that her anxiety disappeared when she finished the shoot.

“After the shoot it was fine. It kind of wore off, the anxiety,” she said in her interview.