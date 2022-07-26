NH Democrats Say Who They Want To Replace Joe Biden In 2024

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and President Joe Biden are roughly tied for first choice among likely Democratic New Hampshire primary voters, a poll found.

Seventeen percent of the likely Democratic primary voter respondents in the state said Buttigieg was their first choice, while 16% indicated they preferred the president, according to the University of New Hampshire Survey Center Granite State poll released Tuesday. Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom tied in third place, earning 10% support.

Buttigieg holds the highest favorability rating at 35% and maintains a 43% unfavorability rating among New Hampshire residents, the poll found. The Transportation secretary additionally has a +54% net favorability rating among likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters, where the president has a +19% rating. Biden’s favorability currently stands at 22%, according to the poll.

Fourteen percent of likely Democratic primary voters in the state chose Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker as their second choice and 13% chose Buttigieg, according to poll results. Former presidential candidate and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders came in third with 11% support.

The poll, conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, surveyed 1,043 respondents between July 21 and 25 with a 3% margin of error. It included 430 likely Democratic primary voters with a 4.7 margin of error. (RELATED: Buttigieg Surges Into The Running In Iowa, Poll Shows)

An increasing number of voters oppose Biden seeking a second term, with the poll finding that 54% of the state’s residents answered “definitely not” and 21% answered “probably not” when asked if they want Biden to run in 2024.

The percentage of the Democratic state voters supporting a second term for Biden declined dramatically since July 2021, going from 74% favoring another run to 31% in July 2022, the poll also found.

Similar results were found in a New York Times/Siena College poll, which found that 64% of Democratic voters prefer a different candidate in 2024. Voters cited the president’s age and job performance as their top reasons for preferring a different nominee. The poll surveyed 849 registered voters nationwide between July 5-7, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1%.