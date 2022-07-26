‘Soaked With The Blood Of Innocent Victims’: Trump Blasts Democrat Politicians In Speech Focused On Crime

Former President Donald Trump blasted Democrats for crime waves in blue cities at a speech for the America First Policy Institute on Tuesday.

Trump emphasized law and order in his speech, blaming rising crime on Democratic efforts to defund police in major cities.

“Under Democrat rule in Democrat-run cities, Democrat-run states and a Democrat-run federal government, the criminals have been given free range more than ever before,” Trump said.

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Washington for the first time since leaving office to deliver a speech on crime at the America First Policy Institute’s two-day America First Agenda Summit. https://t.co/Gmw59B7dzn pic.twitter.com/PumoNGhgJ7 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 26, 2022

“There has never been a time like this,” he went on to say. “Our streets are riddled with needles, and soaked with the blood of innocent victims.” (RELATED: The Bears Can’t Even Be Bribed To Stay In Crime-Ridden Chicago)

“There is no longer respect for the law, and there certainly is no order. Our country is now a cesspool of crime, we have blood, death, and suffering on a scale once unthinkable.”

Violent crime hit record highs in Atlanta, Baltimore, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. in June. Homicide, rape, assault and robbery have been on the rise since 2020.