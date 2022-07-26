‘Time For A Change’: PAC Backing Trump-Endorsed Harriet Hageman Targets Liz Cheney In New Ad Blitz

A Super PAC is unveiling an ad blitz to bolster the Republican Wyoming primary challenger to Rep. Liz Cheney.

“It’s time for a change. Harriet Hageman is of Wyoming, from Wyoming and for Wyoming,” the narrator for Wyoming Values PAC’s ad states, followed by a clip of the challenger at a rally stating, “We’re fed up with Liz Cheney.”

The ad blitz for the PAC, which is Georgia-based and honorarily chaired by Donald Trump Jr., comes on the heels of the committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot hosting its final hearing before summer break on Thursday. Donald Trump and Cheney, who is vice chair of the committee, have continued to spar — with the former president calling the congresswoman “a sanctimonious loser” following the latest hearing. (RELATED: ‘Donald Trump’s Armed Mob’: Liz Cheney Blames Trump For Jan 6 Protests)

Hageman, who was endorsed by Trump in September 2021, led Cheney by 22 points in a July 15 Casper-Star Tribune survey. There were 1,100 registered voters surveyed and the poll had a plus or minus 3% margin error.

“Liz Cheney has abandoned Wyoming and focused all her attention on her personal war with President Trump,” Carly Miller, the campaign manager for Hageman, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Wyoming only gets one member of the House and Cheney has failed to do her job of fighting against the disastrous Biden administration, instead choosing to do Nancy Pelosi’s dirty work.”

Hageman earned the endorsement of Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Tuesday. Other notable GOP endorsements for Hageman include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik.

Cheney, who was censured by the Wyoming GOP for voting to impeach Trump following Jan. 6, told ABC in an interview that aired Friday, “The single most important thing is protecting the nation from Donald Trump.”

“I don’t intend to lose the Republican primary,” Cheney also said.

Wyoming’s primary is on Aug. 16. Wyoming Values PAC is spending roughly $500,000 across Wyoming to advertise the ad on TV, the group said.

“Unlike Cheney, Harriet Hageman will always fight for Wyoming values in Congress and will never become a puppet for Nancy Pelosi,” Andy Surabian, chief strategist to Wyoming Values PAC, who also worked on Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, said in a statement.

Cheney’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Wyoming is fed up with Liz Cheney and Harriet Hageman will soundly defeat her in the August 16 Republican primary,” Miller also told the DCNF.

