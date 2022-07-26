Trump: ‘Execute A Drug Dealer And You’ll Save 500 Lives’

Former President Donald Trump said executing a drug dealer would save approximately 500 lives while speaking Tuesday in Washington D.C., at the America First Policy Institute for the first time since leaving office.

Trump was discussing the border crisis and said criminals from other countries come across the border and bring crime and drugs.

“Other countries very happily send all of their criminals now, through our open border into the United States, they’re emptying their jails into the United States, we’re like a dumping ground. We’re not going to allow that to happen. We know where these gangs operate, what streets they control. We even know their names. The police officers know their names, the problem is they’re not allowed to do anything about it and they want to, we need to get in there immediately, go into every drug den, every stash hash, every hideaway and round up the dealers and killers and the gang members and charge them with any and every crime,” he continued, noting the penalty for drug dealers should be “very, very severe.”

“If you look at countries throughout the world, the ones that don’t have a drug problem are those that institute a very quick trial, death penalty sentence for drug dealers,” Trump said. (RELATED: Mayorkas Says The Border Is Fine Despite Blatant Chaos)

“It sounds horrible, doesn’t it, but you know what that’s the ones that don’t have any problem. It doesn’t take 15 years in court. It goes quickly and you absolutely, you execute a drug dealer and you’ll save 500 lives, because they kill, on average, 500 people, it’s terrible to say, but you take a look at every country in this world that doesn’t have a problem with drugs. They have a very strong death penalty for the people that sell drugs.”

Trump then said drug dealers should receive the death penalty.

The Trump administration launched the First Step Act which was criminal justice reform that saw thousands of drug dealers released. Within one year of its passing, approximately 3,100 inmates were released from federal prisons for good behavior. Many were convicted of drug offenses, Reuters reported. More than 1,600 inmates had their sentences reduced a the law sought to reduce disparities in sentencing between those who committed crimes with crack versus powder cocaine, Reuters reported.

Trump also personally pardoned Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for her part in a cocaine trafficking ring.

Trump previously called for the death penalty for drug dealers, saying in 2018 that it was time to get “tough” on drug dealers otherwise “we are wasting our time.”

“That toughness includes the death penalty.”