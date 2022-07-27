Primary Challenger Attacks DCCC Chair For Boosting Stop The Steal Republicans

New York state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who is running a primary challenge to Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, ripped into the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chairman for his plan to boost far-right Republicans in swing districts.

The DCCC, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s House Majority PAC, and the Democratic Governors Association (DGA) have spent millions of dollars promoting Republican candidates in swing states and districts who claim that the 2020 was stolen from former President Donald Trump. The DCCC launched a $425,000 ad buy on Wednesday promoting former Trump administration official John Gibbs, who is running in Michigan’s Third District against Republican Rep. Peter Meijer. Meijer was one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“DCCC chair Sean Patrick Maloney is wasting valuable Democratic resources by investing in far-right Republicans instead of funding Democratic candidates. This is a dangerous and asymmetric risk. Just a few years ago, many Democrats also wrongly believed Donald Trump winning the Republican primary would ensure a Democratic Presidential victory—and they were sorely mistaken,” Biaggi said in a Wednesday statement.

The latest twist in the GOP primary meddling saga: the DCCC chair’s primary opponent is now attacking him for it –> pic.twitter.com/O9U1aDluBq — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 27, 2022

Biaggi is one of several Democrats to call out Maloney’s gambit. Colorado Rep. Jason Crow described the move as “very dangerous,” while Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips added that he was “disgusted” by the decision to fund Gibbs. (RELATED: ‘I’m Disgusted’: Dems Turn On Their Own Party For Interfering In GOP Primaries)

Maloney has faced widespread criticism from rank-and-file Democrats for his leadership at the DCCC. Retiring Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy accused the New York Democrat of using the campaign organization to advance his own leadership ambitions. The DCCC’s spending on office furniture has also been placed under a microscope during Maloney’s tenure, and the chief was also accused of charging airplane tickets to the committee.

Some left-wing Democrats called out Maloney’s decision to seek reelection in the 17th District after his 18th District was made more competitive in redistricting. Maloney’s jump forced fellow Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones to move into the Tenth District.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Biaggi’s challenge to Maloney after he jumped into the 17th, calling his move a “conflict of interest.”