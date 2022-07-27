Beyoncé’s Highly Anticipated Album Leaked 2 Days Before Worldwide Release

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated “Renaissance” album drops on Friday, but an overzealous fan leaked the new music a full two days before it was set to be released.

A French fan posted a photograph of the cover of the album in CD format Wednesday, alongside a message that revealed eager fans didn’t have to wait until Friday to hear Beyoncé’s new music, according to TMZ. This leak poses a threat to Beyoncé’s team that worked diligently to hype and promote the new album in order to ensure a successful launch.

Beyoncé’s upcoming album has sprung a leak two days before it’s supposed to drop around the world … and her most loyal fans are pissed. https://t.co/kNTh0MeshO — TMZ (@TMZ) July 27, 2022

Leaking the music online wasn’t a simple process, and whoever is responsible seemingly invested a good chunk of time on the project. The person who spoiled Beyoncé’s big moment would have had to find a way to gain access to the CD containing the new tracks, and would subsequently have had to find a CD player to listen to the tunes. The tracks would then have to be ripped into MP3s and shared on the worldwide web for extensive exposure, TMZ noted. (RELATED: Beyonce Brings Back The 80s With Her Wild Disco-Themed Fashion)

The unidentified person has managed to accomplish all those steps, and has successfully leaked a number of songs to eager fans that no longer have to countdown to Friday. The songs “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl,” and “Cuff It” have already seen expansive exposure on social media, according to TMZ.

It has been a full six years since Beyoncé released new music. The “Renaissance” album includes features from Jay-Z, Drake, Pharrell and several other artists, according to TMZ.