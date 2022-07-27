Highland Park Shooter Indicted On 117 Counts

An Illinois grand jury indicted Robert Crimo III, the suspect charged in the July 4 Highland Park shooting, with 117 counts Wednesday.

Crimo was charged with three counts of first-degree murder for each person he killed, totaling to 21 counts of murder in the first-degree, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced. He was additionally charged with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each person shot by a bullet, bullet fragment or shrapnel.

Illinois State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said the investigation continues to be ongoing in the aftermath of these indictments, and said victim specialists are providing around-the-clock to those impacted, according to the Sheriff’s office.

“The Grand Jury indictment today of Robert Crimo III was a demonstration of the careful, collaborative efforts of law enforcement and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office,” a spokesman for the Sheriff’s office told the Daily Caller.

Crimo is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 3 for his arraignment, the office said.

The 22-year-old suspect opened fire from the roof of an office building during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb. The shooting killed seven people and injured dozens of others. He is believed to have fired over 70 rounds with a legally purchased firearm, the sheriff’s department previously said. (RELATED: Police Detain Person Of Interest In Deadly Parade Shooting)

The suspected shooter then reportedly fled to his mother’s home, stole her car, and traveled to Madison, Wisconsin, where it is believed he plotted a second mass shooting. It is believed that he dropped his phone in the city to mislead law enforcement before returning to Illinois, police said.

The sheriff’s department learned that he had two prior encounters with law enforcement in 2019. Police responded to a suicide attempt in April, 2019, where police spoke to him and his parents. In September, a family member notified police that Crimo had threatened to “kill everyone.” Police found 16 knives, a dagger and a sword in his possession.

Despite these threats, Crimo’s father, Robert Crimo Sr., signed an affidavit allowing his then-19-year-old son to apply for a state Firearms Ownership ID card, which are required documents for any citizens wishing to obtain a firearm, according to Fox News.