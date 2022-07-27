Super Bowl Champion Retires From Seahawks

Super Bowl champion and former Pro Bowl linebacker K.J. Wright has retired.

The 11-year veteran signed a one-day contract with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday and was visibly emotional about calling it quits after his incredible football career.

Always part of the family 💙 pic.twitter.com/xpcZeXBIoT — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 27, 2022

Wright was the starting outside linebacker for the Seahawks for nearly a decade and was a part of one of the most ferocious defenses in the history of the National Football League. The Mississippi State alumnus played part in Seattle’s first and only Super Bowl victory back in 2014 after defeating the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos 43-8. In that game, Wright tallied in seven total tackles, according to ESPN.

Throughout his career K.J. Wright played alongside some of the NFL’s greatest defensive players such as Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Malcolm Smith, and others. During his nine seasons with Seattle, Wright was an important piece to the Seahawks bruising defense. (RELATED: Star Wide Receiver Julio Jones Signs With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

In his final NFL season, K.J. Wright played a lone season with the Las Vegas Raiders. According to pro football reference, the veteran defenseman had 51 tackles in total.

Wright’s retirement is a hit to the gut for anybody that loved watching the Seahawks defense dominate.