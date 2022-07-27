‘Shocking And Reprehensible’: Portland Police Chief Urges Community To Stop Violence Against Officers

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell denounced recent violence directed toward officers and urged the community’s support Tuesday.

Portland officers were recently shot at, fought with and run over by a vehicle, according to Lovell. One officer sustained serious injuries after being struck by a suspect in his vehicle, he told KATU News. Another officer and a sergeant were treated at a hospital after attempting to arrest a “dangerous individual,” and still another officer in his vehicle was “rammed” Tuesday by a fleeing suspect.

The police chief called the violence against officers “shocking and reprehensible.”

Officers are answering 911 emergency calls trying to help people. They deserve to go home at night to their loved ones. They deserve and need the community’s support as they continue to help make a difference in this city. — Chief Chuck Lovell (@ChiefCLovell) July 26, 2022

Portland faced violence and unrest in the months following the 2020 death of George Floyd. Rioters in February of last year attempted to break into the Portland Police Association, the Daily Caller reported. (RELATED: Portland Police Recover Molotov Cocktails, Ammunition During Violent Protests)

Staffing shortages at the bureau only further compound the dangers facing officers, Portland Police Association’s Aaron Schmautz told KATU News. He added that violence against officers is on the rise across the country.

Nationally, 59 officers were killed in the line of duty between January 2021 and September 2021, marking a 51% increase from the same period the year before, according to FBI data. Over 60,000 law enforcement officers were assaulted in 2020, up by more than 4,000 from 2019, according to the FBI.