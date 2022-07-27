Young Florida Rapper Died On A Dare

An aspiring rapper was shot dead at his Tampa apartment complex July 22, reportedly five minutes after challenging his enemies.

Rollie Bands taunted his haters on social media, and dared them to come get him, prior to the shooting. “A lot of these n*ggas know where I live at fr, I sleep in peace. If a n*gga want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 mins,” the rapper wrote on his Instagram Story, according to HipHopDX.

Police received a call at 3:30 pm, and rushed to the IQ apartments on Bruce B Downs Boulevard where they discovered Rollie Bands shot in the parking lot, according to a statement issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The number of suspects involved in this shooting could not be confirmed, but police searched for a vehicle that fled the scene, according to authorities. Rollie Bands was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“At this time, the shooting does not appear random, as the suspects and victim are possibly known to each other,” Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. (RELATED: Rapper Metro Boomin Loses Mother In Apparent Murder-Suicide)

The rapper is recognized for his songs “Struggle,” “Reminiscin,” and “Close Ties,” according to Indy 100.

A concerning number of rap artists have tragically lost their lives to gunfire. Mariel Semonte Orr, known as Trouble, died after being shot in the chest at an apartment residence in Georgia June 5. He was 34 years old. Just five days later, rapper FBG Cash was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Chicago. Another rapper named Rapper Snootie Wild passed away at the age of 36 after being shot in February.