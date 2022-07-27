‘They Don’t Pay Actors Like They Used To’: Sydney Sweeney Reveals Her Financial Insecurities

“Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney opened up about her financial insecurities, in spite of being one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood.

The two-time Emmy Award-nominated actress revealed the dark side of the industry and opened up about the pressures she faced as a result of her overwhelming workload, during a July interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Sweeney indicated she is overscheduled and spends an abundance of her time working. In spite of this non-stop work schedule, she still faces real financial stress.

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” Sweeney said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sweeney’s success has afforded her the ability to negotiate her salary, but she faces the rising costs of living in the same way as everyone else does. She said she finds herself taking on as many movies and televisions series opportunities as she can, and this intense workload is a reflection of the pressure she faces to pay the bills, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The famous actress provided fans with insight as to how her salary broke down, revealing that things aren’t always as easy as they seem in Hollywood.

“They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals,” Sweeney said to The Hollywood Reporter. “The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.” (RELATED: Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Impressive Handgun Skills In Viral Video)

Sweeney touched on the true reality of the business saying she has to work at staying current, which means she has to keep on top of her hair, makeup and overall styling. She went on to reveal that studios don’t always cover those expenses, and admitted to taking on brand deals and endorsement opportunities such as her deals with Miu Miu and Armani out of sheer need.

“If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to,” she said.

Sweeney also opened up about the hard costs of home ownership, saying she worked five years to purchase a home, but maxed out her budget to be able to afford one. She now has paparazzi camped in the front of her residence, and simply can’t afford a gate to secure her own property. “I couldn’t believe I was even able to buy a house,” Sweeney said. “I want to be able to stay there.”