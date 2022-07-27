Tony Dow From ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Formally Pronounced Dead After False Death Report

Tony Dow has formally been pronounced dead at the age of 77.

The beloved actor with deep roots in the entertainment industry passed away Wednesday morning, “with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey,” according to a statement issued to his Facebook page. Dow’s wife reported him deceased Tuesday, then retracted her statement to say he was alive and receiving professional care. Wednesday’s Facebook post served to confirm his death, and to relay loving thoughts and memories in honor of the late actor.

BREAKING: ‘Leave It to Beaver’ star Tony Dow dead at 77 after premature announcement https://t.co/5uDwhwFxBr pic.twitter.com/DiZhnzNCJK — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2022

Dow was best known for his legendary role as the all-American Wally Cleaver on “Leave it to Beaver.”

“We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man. He gave so much to us all and was loved by so many,” his loved ones posted to Facebook.

They went on to quote the words of a fan, “One fan said it best — ‘It is rare when there is a person who is so universally loved like Tony.'” they said.

The memoriam noted the impact Dow had on his loved ones, and the pain felt by those he has left behind.

“Our heart goes out to Tony’s wife, Lauren, who will miss her soulmate of 42 years…To his son, Christopher, who will dearly miss his father, who was also his best friend…to his daughter-in-law, Melissa, who loved him like her own father” they wrote to social media. (RELATED: Young Florida Rapper Died On A Dare)

Leave It to Beaver Star Tony Dow Has Died at Age 77: ‘He Had Such a Huge Heart’ https://t.co/YuHcywCZpD — People (@people) July 27, 2022

The post also noted that Dow’s granddaughter carried “her Grandfather’s kind soul,” and made mention of the extended family that will feel the impact of Dow’s absence.

Dow’s son shared some heartfelt words about the strong love he had for his father. “Christopher has stated: Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place. He was the best Dad anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero.”

Fans were respectfully asked to “give the family privacy in their time of mourning.”