Ukrainian President And His Wife Featured On Cover Of Vogue

Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska were featured on a special digital cover of Vogue Magazine titled “Portrait of Bravery: Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska.”

The images of the presidential couple were captured by famed celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz, and they’re plentiful throughout this edition. Numerous photos depict the couple in various poses as the publication touches on important elements of their relationship and the issues they face today.

“For Vogue’s special digital cover story, Zelenska and her husband Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about life in wartime, their marriage and shared history, and the dreams for Ukraine’s future,” Vogue wrote in the caption of their Instagram post.

In the article, Zelenska discussed the hesitation she felt when her husband first decided to run for office. “I respected his choice and I understood that this was an important step for him to make. At the same time I felt that my life and the life of my family would change quite radically. The change would be long-lasting and quite complex,” she told Vogue.

“Now, in the midst of war, the pair have never been more reliant on their strong partnership and marriage,” Vogue wrote on Instagram.

“Olena really is my best friend,” President Zelensky said in the article. “She is also a patriot and she deeply loves Ukraine. It’s true. And she is an excellent mother.” (RELATED: Putin’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ Started War In Ukraine, Boris Johnson Says)

The publication highlighted the many ways Zelenska’s role has changed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “In Ukraine, tens of thousands of women have been on the front lines, including in combat, and Zelenska’s role has increasingly turned toward frontline diplomacy,” Vogue said.

Over the course of her long-lasting career, Leibovitz has captured the most famous faces in the world through her lens. Using her talents and skillful stylistic photography, she put a great deal of emphasis into capturing the true essence of the Ukrainian first lady. The spread was extensive and depicted detailed descriptions of the couple.

The complete gallery of photos and the full bio can be accessed through Vogue’s Instagram page.