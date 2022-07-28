Aspiring Olympian Struck And Killed By Car While Training

Tsudoi Miyazaki, an aspiring Olympian and Japanese triathlete, was struck and killed by a car while training on her bike in France on Wednesday.

The collision occurred roughly two hours south of Paris in Orleans where Miyazaki was attending a triathlon training camp, according to TMZ. Reports indicate she was training on her bike when she was struck by the vehicle and succumbed to her injuries. French authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, according to TMZ.

Triathlete and aspiring Olympian Tsudoi Miyazaki was killed on Wednesday after she was struck by a car during her bike training in France. She was only 25. #RIP https://t.co/bmRGemA2mS — TMZ (@TMZ) July 28, 2022

The World Triathlon and the Japan Triathlon Union offered their condolences to Miyazaki’s “family, friends, coaches and teammates,” and released a statement addressing all those affected by this tragedy. “The thoughts of all the Triathlon Family are with you all in these terrible times,” they said, according to TMZ.

Miyazaki had posted to her Instagram account a few days prior to the fatal collision, expressing her excitement about her involvement in the Pontevedra World Cup in Spain, and telling her fans that she “hadn’t reached my level yet!”(RELATED: Transgender Olympian Wants To Burn US Flag On The Podium)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tsudoi Miyazaki 宮崎集 (@doitsudoitsudoitsudoi)

One of her most recent posts carried a haunting message. “It was a good experience and I hope it doesn’t end, and I’m going to use what I feel next,” Miyazaki wrote, according to the outlet, not knowing at the time that she wouldn’t return for another race.

Miyazaki started competing when she was in college and was devoted to her craft. She had her sights set high and was aiming to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.