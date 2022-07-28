Carlos Dunlap To Sign One-Year Contract With Kansas City Chiefs

Star NFL defensive end Carlos Dunlap is signing a one-year-deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, the contract is worth up to $8 million dollars.

Veteran DE Carlos Dunlap is signing a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with the KC Chiefs, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2022

Over his career, the Florida Gators alum has been very impactful as a defensive lineman and outside linebacker. In his 12 seasons in the NFL, Dunlap has amassed an incredible 538 tackles, 96 quarterback sacks and 21 forced fumbles, according to ESPN. The newly acquired Chief was also selected for the NFL Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2016 when he was a player for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since 2018, the Chiefs have hosted four straight AFC Championship games and won the Super Bowl in 2020. The Chiefs lost 27-24 to the Bengals in last season’s AFC title game in an overtime thriller and are looking to avenge the loss and get back to competing for the Lombardi trophy. (RELATED: Donald Trump, Charles Barkley And An NFL Legend: LIV Golf Announces Celebrity Tournament Lineup)

Last season, Dunlap played for the Seattle Seahawks and recorded 8.5 sacks and 35 total tackles in 17 games. It will be interesting to see how much the 33-year-old has left in the tank on the way to his new team.