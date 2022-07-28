DC Police Arrest 3 Climate Activists At Congressional Baseball Game

The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department apprehended three climate protesters Thursday at the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity.

Authorities arrested the suspects for unlawful entry into Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., police told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Climate Change Protesters Disrupt Tour De France)

BREAKING: Washington D.C. Police have arrested several climate change activists who were blocking the entrance to the Congressional Baseball Game: pic.twitter.com/Pi6ZFsasFn — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) July 28, 2022

Police forced one protester out of the area, a video from Fox News Digital shows. As police carried her from the park entrance by her arms and legs, other protesters could be heard in the background chanting, “this is what democracy looks like,” according to the video.

The suspects were reportedly part of a climate demonstration happening at the stadium. Some of the protesters wore red shirts which read “Declare Emergency,” the clips showed. The protesters also chanted, “Democrats, seal the deal!”

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger warned protesters Wednesday afternoon that the police had security plans in place for anyone who planned on causing trouble at the game.

THREAD: A message from U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger ahead of tomorrow’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/p2I3bY1gG4 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 27, 2022

“Our mission is to protect the Members of Congress during this family event, so we have a robust security plan in place,” Capitol Police tweeted. “We urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble at the charity game to stay home. We will not tolerate violence or any unlawful behavior during this family event.”