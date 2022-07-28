US

Fight Breaks Out At Wedding Reception, Police Say One Woman Shot Another In The Leg

A fight broke out at a wedding reception in Philadelphia on Wednesday, and police say a woman shot another during the altercation.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of gunfire around 9 p.m., and arrived at a McCallister Street venue to find a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her leg, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported. (RELATED: Two Teens Stabbed During Massive Fight At Mall)

Fifty guests reportedly attended the reception Wednesday where the fight broke out among guests, according to ABC 6 Philadelphia. The fight started over a shot glass, according to CBS 3 Philly.

Emergency responders transported the victim to Temple University Hospital in stable condition, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia.

The shooter turned herself in to authorities, along with her weapon, which she reportedly had a license to carry. Police suspect the shooting may have been out of self-defense, according to CBS 3 Philly.

“It was supposed to be a happy moment, a wedding where people were dressed up, very nice,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to the outlet. “There were also children, some people brought their young children, boys and girls, and this argument, fight just went into a shooting. So, very unfortunate and tragic incident.”