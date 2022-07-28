Horrific Video Shows Yet Another Unprovoked Attack In New York City

A shocking video has emerged out of Queens, showing an unprovoked attack on a man who was repeatedly hit in the head while he was robbed of his e-bike Tuesday.

Surveillance footage released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) revealed the 23-year-old victim was swarmed by three individuals at approximately 9:30 p.m. as he mounted his e-bike outside a bodega in Astoria, according to the New York Post. The alleged attackers yanked the victim off his bike and proceeded to hit him in the head repeatedly. His helmet was thrown off from the force of his fall, as seen in the video.

The attack took place at 14 Street and 30th Road, according to the New York Post. Another one of the alleged attackers struck the victim in the head several times with an unidentified bottle.

The victim struggled to regain his footing. As he scrambled to flee his attackers, one of the suspects dressed in a white t-shirt proceeded to pick up the e-bike and drive off with it beyond the camera shot. (RELATED: Dana White Reacts To Unprovoked Street Attack Involving Two Of His Fighters)

The NYPD is currently hunting for the three suspects involved in this incident, and believe the attackers to be in their late teens or early 20s, according to the New York Post.

The victim was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital in Astoria for multiple cuts to his head, according to the New York Post.