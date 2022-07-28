‘I F*cked Your Dad’: Gwyneth Paltrow Makes Awkward Joke To Hailey Bieber

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared to catch Hailey Bieber off guard Wednesday when she cracked a joke on Bieber’s vlog, “Who’s in my Bathroom,” about having sex with Bieber’s father in a bathroom.

In the video, Paltrow made an off-the-cuff, unscripted joke that fell flat and created what looked like an incredibly awkward moment. She described working with Bieber’s father, Stephen Baldwin, when she was in her 20s, and the ladies seemed to be exchanging pleasantries with one another until Paltrow delivered her bizarre joke, which instantly failed.

Bieber appeared initially relieved to learn Paltrow had good experiences working with her dad, saying, “I like hearing that. Imagine if you had some horror story and you were like, ‘He was terrible! It was a nightmare working with him!'”

“That would be bad. Or if I, like, f*cked your dad in the bathroom?” Paltrow jokingly replied.

Paltrow’s comments seemed very unexpected, but Bieber quickly recovered, saying as she tried to appear unaffected, “I’ve had that happen to me actually. I don’t know if he even knows that I know that. But, I have had that happen.” (RELATED: Drew Barrymore Needs To Ease Off The Psychedelic Mushrooms)

In the video, Paltrow recalled that working with Bieber’s father was “great” and he was “so nice.” The two starred alongside each other in the 1994 movie “Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle,” according to TMZ.

Bieber did her best to laugh off the situation, while Paltrow realized the awkward on-camera moment she had just caused and immediately chimed in to defend herself by clarifying, “I didn’t! I didn’t,” TMZ reported.