More Spoilers Leak On Upcoming Season 5 Of ‘Yellowstone’

Spoilers for the next season of “Yellowstone” have been few and far between, until now.

We left the Dutton and Yellowstone Ranch on quite a set of cliffhangers last season. John Dutton is running for Governor, the biggest F-U to his adopted son, Jamie. Jamie ended up killing his biological father, the ultimate revenge from his sister Beth.

It was always Beth’s plan to destroy every inch of Jamie, and one could argue she was doing it with a thousand cuts until the end of season four. Now, she has the photographs of Jamie dumping his father’s body at the train station. That’s her forever leverage over the brother who forced her into sterilization. What she’ll do with this information is anyone’s guess at this stage.

Did ‘Yellowstone’ Drop A Major Spoiler Years Ago That We’ve Ignored Until Now?https://t.co/YElutALfAa — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 22, 2022

Monica and Kayce’s stories were a bit all over the place in season four. Monica finally seemed to come into her own, she got pregnant again, and they got a house. But the season ended with Kayce going on a spiritual journey that led to more questions than answers. Hopefully we’ll get them in season five.

Without a trailer release, fans have to tune in to the official “Yellowstone” Instagram account for barely-breadcrumbs of spoilers on the upcoming season of the hit show. From their posts, we know that John Dutton’s campaign slogan is “Damn right I did it.”

Season five appears to be packed full of flashbacks, as Josh Lucas, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein will return as young John Dutton, Beth Dutton, and Rip, respectively, according to TV Guide. (RELATED: Are The Emmys Serious? There Is No Reason Yellowstone Should Have Been Snubbed From 2022 Nominees)

At least four new characters were announced for the series. Kai Caster will portray Rowdy, a young cowboy, TV Guide reported. Country singer Lainey Wilson is playing a musician called Abby, Lilli Kai is joining as a new assistant for the Duttons, and Dawn Olivieri will play a “corporate shark,” the outlet continued.

Get ready to queue up the Yellowstone prequel.https://t.co/Tr5A29Fsma — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 21, 2022

A number of cast members received promotions for the fifth season, all of whom are coming on as series regulars, the report noted. Kathryn Kelly, who played Jimmy’s fiancee, Emily, will return, as well as Jimmy, TV Guide continued. Jacki Weaver, Wendy Moniz, and Mo Brings Plenty will all return as regulars, too.

My personal favorite character, Teeter, played by Jen Landon, also received a promotion, so I’m excited to see more of her! No matter what, even if the world ends, I’ll be tuning in on Nov. 13 to watch the first episode of season five. I can’t wait!