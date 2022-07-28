‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan To Receive Larry McMurtry Award After Emmy Snub

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan will be honored at the Lone Star Film Festival gala later this year, according to an announcement released Wednesday.

The festival, founded by Fort Worth native Bill Paxton, will honor Sheridan with the 2022 Larry McMurtry Award, according to the official website. The event will take place Nov. 11, just before the season five premiere of “Yellowstone” and first episode of “Tulsa King” drop, the website noted.

The award is named for Texas novelist and screenwriter Larry McMurtry, and honors contributions made by native Texans to film, television and other creative industries. Past honorees include Ethan Hawke, Jeff Bridges, and Martin Sheen, amongst a wealth of others, according to the official site.

Sheridan and the majority of his epic cast and production crew were snubbed from this year’s Emmy nominations. (RELATED: Did ‘Yellowstone’ Drop A Major Spoiler Years Ago That We’ve Ignored Until Now?)

Get ready to queue up the Yellowstone prequel.https://t.co/Tr5A29Fsma — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 21, 2022

“It’s an honor to be getting the Larry McMurtry Award in my hometown,” Sheridan said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I was such a fan of his work and being recognized in this way is for sure a thrill. I feel lucky to be able to tell the stories I love while also giving back to the community that has meant so much to me.”

Aside from “Yellowstone” and the hit spin-off prequel “1883,” which was filmed in Fort Worth, Sheridan’s work includes hit films “Sicario,” “Hell or High Water” and “Wind River.” The next “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923” starts filming in August 2022, and will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.