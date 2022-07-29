These Celebrities Are Leaving Enormous Carbon Footprints, Data Shows

Some celebrities are leaving behind a huge carbon footprint, and a newly released report has identified the big names who are the worst offenders.

A study released by marketing agency Yard, called out the celebrities who indulge in their luxurious lifestyles by frivolously flying their private jets. The biggest culprits of this non-essential, non-environmentally friendly form of travel are Taylor Swift, Floyd Mayweather and Jay-Z, to name a few.

Taylor Swift was reportedly the worst of the bunch, and had racked up “a total of 170 flights on her private jet since January,” according to Yard. They went on to report that Taylor has amassed a vast 22,923 minutes in the air.

Swift’s team spoke out about the report, issuing a statement to clarify her flight usage. “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect,” they said, according to TMZ.

Mayweather followed as the 2nd worst offender, clocking 7,076.8 tonnes of CO2 from his private jet so far this year.

Jay-Z has taken a whopping 136 flights, which calculated to him emitting 6,981.3 tonnes of CO2 while using his private jet.

These repeat offenders have been known to take short-haul flights instead of opting for alternate options that are gentler on the environment, according to Yard. “Here at Yard, we feel strongly that it’s our collective responsibility to understand the impact of such choices,” Yard reported on their website.

Kylie Jenner was recently the subject of backlash after she was identified as a celebrity that indulged in frequent, short trips on her private jet. Shortly thereafter, Drake was under fire for the same accusations. According to Yard, however, neither of these two famous faces is topping the list of worst offenders.

“It’s easy to get lost in the dazzling lives of the rich and famous, but unfortunately, they’re a massive part of the CO2e problem we have with the aviation industry,” Yard said.

Other names that appeared on the list of top 10 offenders included A-Rod, Blake Shelton, and Steven Spielberg, along with Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg and Oprah Winfrey.