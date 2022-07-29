‘Just Erase The Past 6 Months Of Nutty Stuff’: Van Jones Says A Biden Comeback Hinges On Americans’ Forgetfulness

CNN’s Van Jones said Thursday that President Joe Biden can still make a comeback if only Americans “just erase the past six months of nutty stuff.”

Jones was discussing news that Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin struck a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on legislation that includes sweeping climate change provisions, a minimum corporate tax rate and aims to lower drug costs. Biden has been pushing for legislation on climate change throughout his administration.

“But the biggest hurdle was Joe Manchin, and until yesterday, no one was talking about this deal being resurrected, it is there, it has a lot of pieces of the original Biden economic agenda, how important a move, how important a victory for the Biden administration?” the host asked.

“Well, that big sound you hear in the background is the sigh of the relief of the Democratic Party that we are actually going to be able to deliver on some of the stuff, and better to have happened earlier, but the reality is to lead means to go first, and Biden has been there pushing, trying to get something done on the climate, and he promised to get it done, and it is going to be done,” Jones said.

“He has been pushing to get something done on the chips and semiconductors so, if you just erase the past six months of nutty stuff, it looks like you got a president who can get an infrastructure bill done, and COVID stuff done, something done for the American people on climate, something done on chips, and this is a successful presidency, and you just have to past six months of nonsense that takes away from it.” (RELATED: Manchin’s Spending Bill Shafts Coal Miners With Massive Tax Hike)

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 establishes a corporate minimum tax rate of 15% for billion-dollar corporations, pays $300 billion against the federal deficit, and caps the price of prescription drugs. The reconciliation package also includes approximately $370 billion in green energy subsidies and tax credits.

Biden has touted the legislation as vital to reducing “inflationary pressure on the economy” as the U.S. sees a second consecutive quarter of negative GDP.