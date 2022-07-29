‘Conflict Of Interest’: Daily Caller Reporter Tells Tucker How Congress Could Benefit From Student Loan Forgiveness

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter told Fox News host Tucker Carlson Friday evening that prominent congressional advocates of wiping out student loans owe thousands of dollars in college debt.

“There’s more than a dozen Democratic members of Congress, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation review of financial disclosures, who not only owe up to $1.5 million in student loan debt or have reported that amount for themselves, or a spouse, or a child, but have supported federal student loan cancellation,” investigative reporter Gabe Kaminsky told Carlson about the findings. (RELATED: ‘Single Biggest Stimulus We Could Add’: Warren Ups Pressure On Biden To Cancel Student Debt)

“Regardless, it’s absolutely something that the American people should be aware of, and I think that whether or not they support this policy because of their own student loans, you know, it’s inherently sort of arguably a conflict of interest and it’s something that people should know about,” Kaminsky continued.

WATCH:

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who has posted calls to cancel college debt on social media multiple times, has up to $50,000 in student loans according to financial disclosures. Fellow “squad” member Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who has also advocated for cancelling college debt, reported owing up to $100,000 in student loans.

Those figures are dwarfed by the nearly $250,000 in college debt owed by the husband of Democratic Rep. Grace Meng of New York.

“I think a very reasonable question is how do they stand to benefit from this?” Kaminsky said. “As you pointed out, most Americans do not go to college and, as you pointed out, why should they necessarily foot the bill for elites sitting up in Capitol Hill?”

Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Meng did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

