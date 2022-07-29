NBA Champion Dwight Howard May Be Bound For WWE

NBA champion Dwight Howard has shown legit interest in becoming a WWE superstar.

Howard, who played last NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, participated at a WWE tryout this past week in Nashville prior to the company’s “SummerSlam” pay-per-view event Saturday. He took promo class to another level during his time at the tryout.

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, the eight-time NBA all-star said, “I want to be the best wrestler I can be if it beats down to the spam where I’m wrestling and just enjoy it. You only get one life.”

“I’m not coming into this thing as ‘I’m Dwight Howard the basketball player.’… I want to learn from all these guys and be the best wrestler I can be if it leads down to this path.” – @DwightHoward on his WWE tryout Respect. (via @WrestleRant) pic.twitter.com/7pwK3HalTd — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) July 29, 2022

There would be nothing cooler than to see the 6-foot-10-inch Howard pivot into wrestling if he decides to retire from basketball. All throughout his basketball career, Howard has oozed charisma, and it is a very important trait to have as a professional wrestler. With his enormous size and extroverted personality, the leap from hooping to fighting in the squared circle doesn’t seem so far fetched. (RELATED: NFL Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan Of Washington Commanders Retires)

The 18-year NBA veteran has accomplished almost everything there is to accomplish as a professional basketball player. According to Basketball Reference, Howard is a three-time award winner for defensive player of the year, a five-time league leader in rebounds, a two-time leader in blocks, and an NBA champion from the 2019-2020 season as a Laker.

From an entertainment standout, Howard becoming a WWE superstar would be a treat for fans.