NBA Champion Dwight Howard May Be Bound For WWE

Magic's Dwight Howard grabs a rebound during Game 4 of their NBA Finals basketball game in Orlando

REUTERS/Chris Graythen/Pool

Seth Roy Contributor
NBA champion Dwight Howard has shown legit interest in becoming a WWE superstar.

Howard, who played last NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, participated at a WWE tryout this past week in Nashville prior to the company’s “SummerSlam” pay-per-view event Saturday. He took promo class to another level during his time at the tryout.

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, the eight-time NBA all-star said, “I want to be the best wrestler I can be if it beats down to the spam where I’m wrestling and just enjoy it. You only get one life.”

There would be nothing cooler than to see the 6-foot-10-inch Howard pivot into wrestling if he decides to retire from basketball. All throughout his basketball career, Howard has oozed charisma, and it is a very important trait to have as a professional wrestler. With his enormous size and extroverted personality, the leap from hooping to fighting in the squared circle doesn’t seem so far fetched. (RELATED: NFL Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan Of Washington Commanders Retires)

The 18-year NBA veteran has accomplished almost everything there is to accomplish as a professional basketball player. According to Basketball Reference, Howard is a three-time award winner for defensive player of the year, a five-time league leader in rebounds, a two-time leader in blocks, and an NBA champion from the 2019-2020 season as a Laker.

From an entertainment standout, Howard becoming a WWE superstar would be a treat for fans.