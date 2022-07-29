Editor Daily Rundown: Dem Rep Says Biden Shouldn’t Run In 2024 And Chinese Army Tells Citizens To ‘Prepare For War’

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips Says Biden Should Not Run For Reelection

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips became one of the first elected Democrats to say President Joe Biden should not run for reelection in 2024, calling for a “generational change” within the party.

“No, I don’t” think Biden should run again, Phillips told Minneapolis-based radio host Chad Hartman on Thursday, adding that he thinks “most of my colleagues feel the same way.” Saying that he has “respect” for Biden, Phillips nevertheless noted that the president has made “some mistakes and some missteps.”

“I think the country would be well-served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats to step up,” the second-term representative explained.

Chinese Army Tells Citizens To ‘Prepare For War’ Amid Warnings To US Over Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip

The Chinese Army urged citizens to “prepare for war” in a social media post Friday that garnered thousands of thumbs-up, according to the state-sponsored Global Times.

Chinese officials have issued stark warnings of possible conflict should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi follow through with her promise to visit Taiwan in August, pledging a “forceful” response. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) 80th Group Army’s post received over 300,000 thumbs-up on China’s social media platform Weibo within 12 hours “amid high morale among Chinese soldiers,” the Global Times said.

Twitter, Elon Musk 5-Day Trial Is Set for Week of Oct. 17 in Delaware Chancery Court

The judge overseeing Twitter Inc.’s TWTR 1.16%▲ lawsuit against Elon Musk over their stalled $44 billion merger set the week of Oct. 17 for a trial in Delaware Chancery Court.

Last week, Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, Chancery’s chief judge, granted Twitter’s request to fast-track the lawsuit and ordered a five-day trial in October, over Mr. Musk’s objections. Chancellor McCormick said the case should be resolved quickly, agreeing with Twitter’s claim that it could be harmed by uncertainty about its future as a public company.

More than 780,000 monkeypox vaccines for the U.S.

FDA clears the way for additional monkeypox vaccines to arrive in the U.S., the first of which will be made available today. — The first cosmetic regulation in nearly a century could be lost in an ongoing user fee spat. — FDA’s chief tobacco scientist to leave for Philip Morris International.

Exxon, Chevron, Shell Report Record Profits on High Energy Prices

Exxon XOM 4.56%▲ Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp. CVX 8.77%▲ and Shell PLC, SHEL 3.23%▲ the three largest Western oil companies, banked a record $46 billion in collective profits in the second quarter, fueled by the highest energy prices in over a decade and lucrative oil-refining margins.

Exxon, the largest U.S. oil company, said Friday its second-quarter profit rose to $17.9 billion, its highest ever and nearly four times as much as the same period a year ago, citing rising oil and fuel production, higher energy prices and cost cuts. Rival Chevron also posted a record profit Friday of $11.6 billion, up from $3.1 billion in the same period last year.

Congresswoman Who Gave GOP Dugout The Middle Finger Says She Reacted To ‘Offensive And Misogynistic’ Comment

Democratic California Rep. Linda T. Sanchez said Friday that she gave the middle finger to Republican lawmakers during the yearly Congressional baseball game because she “heard an offensive and misogynistic comment” from their side.

Sanchez was seen on video flipping off the GOP dugout during the sixth inning of Thursday’s game. She told the Daily Caller in a statement that she reacted “in the heat of the moment” after hearing a remark from the Republican side.

Trump slams Pelosi's planned Taiwan visit: 'She will only make it worse'

Former President Trump on Friday criticized Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) planned trip to Taiwan, which has been condemned by China but generally praised by congressional Republicans.

Beijing has warned Pelosi against visiting the island, saying it would challenge a “red line” and will be met with “resolute countermeasures.” The Chinese government has stepped up military drills near Taiwan, which it claims sovereignty over, in the past few months.



Pelosi to depart on Asia trip as world watches for possible Taiwan stop

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to depart for Asia on Friday, beginning a diplomatic trip with the potential of upsetting the Chinese Communist Party.

Pelosi is scheduled to visit several allied Asian countries during her multi-day tour of the continent.

One possible destination with major ramifications is Taiwan — officially known as the Republic of China. The island has been expecting a visit from Pelosi, but recent threats from the People’s Republic of China have drawn global attention to the potential visit.



