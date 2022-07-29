House Democrats pass ‘Assault Weapons Ban’ with GOP support after moderates get cold feet

The House of Representatives passed legislation on Friday that would ban most semi-automatic weapons currently in use in the U.S, including AR-15s.

The Assault Weapons Ban of 2021 Act, first introduced by Democratic Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline, would ban semi-automatic weapons that contain a magazine, a pistol or forward grip and a “folding, telescoping, or detachable stock.” Two-hundred and fifteen Democrats and two Republicans supported the legislation, while 208 out of 213 “no” votes came from Republicans. The bill is not expected to pass the Senate.

“These military style weapons were designed for the battlefield, with maximum efficiency for when a soldier is engaged in combat. The military features banned by this bill are added to make these guns more accurate, more controllable, more concealable, and more deadly,” Cicilline said in a floor speech urging colleagues to support the regulation.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York touted the bill during a committee markup as banning weapons that are in “common use” across the U.S.

“The problem is that they’re in common use,” he said during an exchange with Republican North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop. (RELATED: Democratic Rep Promises To ‘Abolish’ The Filibuster And ‘Expand’ The Supreme Court If He Doesn’t Get His Way On Gun Control)

Democrats’ gun grabbing bill will ban weapons in common use, in open defiance of SCOTUS rulings – an act never done before in American history. Chairman Nadler admitted this is the point of the Dems’ bill. They know it’s unconstitutional. They don’t care. pic.twitter.com/ASAhBKBBdz — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) July 29, 2022

New York Rep. Chris Jacobs, one of two Republicans to support the bill, said shortly after the Buffalo, New York mass shooting he would support an assault weapons ban. He announced his retirement one week later.

“For years the Democrats told us, we’re not coming for your guns. Yes, they are. The Second Amendment is as clear as possible. That’s their beef, the Second Amendment says the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed but they don’t care,” Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan said in a floor speech.

“They don’t care about that fundamental liberty law-abiding citizens in this country enjoy. And they’re coming for your firearms.“