Former NFL Player Indicted On Murder Charges Related To His Girlfriend’s Death

Former NFL player Kevin Ware was indicted Thursday in the 2021 murder of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski.

Authorities also charged the 41-year-old with tampering with evidence, which in this case is Pomaski’s corpse, according to the New York Post. If found guilty of all charges, Ware could face 15 years to life in prison.

“Prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday, according to The Toronto Sun. “We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to all.”

Pomaski vanished after a party hosted in her home in Spring, Texas, in April 2021, according to The Toronto Sun. In June 2021, authorities named Ware as a suspect in her disappearance. Her remains were found in December in a rural area north of Houston The Toronto Sun reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Former NFL Player Greg Robinson Arrested On Drug Charges)

Ware played in the NFL for Washington and San Francisco between 2003 and 2004, according to the New York Post.

“We encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward,” Johnson said, according to Sportsnet.

Ware has been in Montgomery County jail since June 2021 on unrelated drug and gun charges, according to Sportsnet.